Newcastle’s Cruise Terminal Upgrades On Track for 2018 Completion

Newcastle will soon host larger cruise ships including the Royal Caribbean, thanks to the redevelopment of the city’s cruise terminal.

The installation of new moorer boards will be completed this month, and is the first stage of the 13.5 million dollar new cruise facility for the port, to be completed mid next year.

Minister for Planning and Housing Anthony Roberts said “this important piece of tourism infrastructure will reap millions of dollars in economic benefit in Newcastle and the Hunter region.

The port has managed to secure two bookings for the Royal Caribbean vessel Explorers of the Seas.

“She will make two calls to Newcastle and the Hunter region in February 2019 carrying 3,900 passengers per visit- this is more than 1,000 extra tourists per visit,” Mr Roberts said.

Construction of the new 12.7 million dollar terminal building will also commence and be completed in 2018.

“The new cruise terminal is a key part of NSW Government’s program to revitalise Newcastle and will contribute around $26.7 million to the local economy and an additional 76 jobs through construction and flow on”.

18 cruise shops will visit the port alongside the infrastructure upgrades between February 2017 and November 2018.