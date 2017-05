The RMS aren’t future proofing the Newcastle Inner City Bypass.

That’s according to Wallsend MP Sonia Honnery, who confirmed the RMS ruled out a full interchange required to relieve congestion around the John Hunter Hospital.

By the time construction finishes-, which could be 6 years away, the complete interchange will be needed according to the modelling being used.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard says the delays are hugely problematic and he’s pushing for big picture answers.