No Merger for Dungog and Port Stephens

Dungog council has surprised everyone, voting down a motion to pursue a voluntary merger with Port Stephens.

It was voted down 4 to 3, also voting down a State Government cash injection of $15 million if they were to commit to the merger.

Upper Hunter MP Michael Johnson (told Fairfax) the council should be sacked , and an administrator appointed in their place.

Mayor of Dungog Harold Johnson says he shares the frustration of residents.

“The decision is going to be put onto a new council after the elections in September. The current council has had four and a half years to come to a position”.