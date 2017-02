Newcastle Lord Mayor, Nuatali Nelmes spoke with Richard King about the front page story of the Daily Telegraph this morning that she charged ratepayers for her daughters childcare whilst on a business trip overseas despite her Chief Executive advising her not to ( Nelmes has disputed this)

Richard King also speaks with Nuatali about the V8 Supercars Bill getting the green light in Parliament & Labor pushing to reestablish a trust to manage the cash-strapped Newcastle Show.