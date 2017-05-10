Nursing Home Maggot Nightmare Sparks Call for Inquiry

A nightmare incident at a Port Stephens nursing home, where maggots were found in the mouth of an elderly patient, have sparked calls into an inquiry into the aged care sector.

Jayne Carter has told Fairfax she was told by management to keep the incident to herself so it wasn’t “blown out of proportion”, but its sparked her to question the level of care her mother was receiving at the Opal facility at Raymond Terrace.

Gary Barnier, the Managing Director of Opal says management involved have since been dismissed and he supported the inquest into the sector.