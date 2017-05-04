Outrage at Fairfax Boss $2.5m Bonus as Staff Strike

Staff at the Newcastle Herald are set to return to work today after taking strike action yesterday.

The action was in response to Fairfax’s decision to cut 125 full-time positions from the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

They’re hoping to save $30 million dollars in the cost cutting measures.

State political editor Sean Nichols says the extent of the cuts are unprecedented.

“We condemn management for the way they have tried to cut their way to quality which is absolutely impossible.

and the fact that they have failed again to find an alternative solution.”

The comes as news the CEO is coming under fire for raking in $2.5 million dollars.

The extraordinary payment to CEO Greg Hywood came after strong first half profits in 2017.