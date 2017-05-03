Oyster Theft- Farmers Say Its An Inside Job

A Port Stephens Oyster farmer who was one of the victims of a major oyster theft says he suspects someone inside the industry was responsible.

Hundreds of oysters along with chainsaws and wet weather gear were stolen from 2 properties along the Karuah River on Saturday night.

Third generation farmer Richard Farley told Richard King it’s a big blow and says it’s obvious the thieves have some experience.

“The amount of oysters they took…it had to be someone connected to the industry somewhere- they know the layout of our sheds.

We’ll find out – the police have been unbelievably good with us chasing it up left right and centre.”