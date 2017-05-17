More Parking For Newcastle CBD

300 additional car spaces, a childcare centre and a cafe– that what’s in store for the Gibson Street parking station in Newcastle CBD thanks to a vote from council last night.

The car park, which is next to the Newcastle Permanent Building, will be covered in colourful aluminum panels decorating the outside of the structure.

The “yes” vote to five additional levels to the building means council has approved to budge on their current height restrictions- the building will stand at about 35 metres tall.