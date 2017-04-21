Police Bust Man over Significant Thefts Across the Region

A major win for Newcastle police– after they arrested a man and uncovered a significant amount of stolen property from various break-ins across Newcastle City, Lake Macqaurie and the Central Coast.

Police arrested the 30 year old yesterday at a home at Kotara South and following searches of the property and another in Mayfield uncovered a stolen motorbike, power tools, large amounts electronic equipment, surf boards, bikes and a mower and whipper snipper.

The man was also involved in a police pursuit in Mayfield earlier this month.

He’s been refused bail to face court today, charged with 11 offences.