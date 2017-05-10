Police Hunt for Two Men Responsible for Armed Robbery in Swansea

Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a business in Lake Macquarie.

About 8.55pm on 8 January 2017, two men, with their faces covered, entered the premises on Rawson Street, Swansea carrying a shortened shotgun.

They threatened staff before fleeing with an amount of cash.

A vehicle believed to have been used by the two men to flee the scene was later recovered burnt in bushland in the Nords Wharf area.

Detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, State Crime Command, are investigating the incident and have released CCTV images that depict two men who police believe can assist with the investigation.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that may be of assistance to contact Crime Stoppers.