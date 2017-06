The Mayor of Singleton Council has been left baffled how the council was upgraded to a regional rural status by the local council tribunal in April, even though the council didn’t apply for it.

Sue Moore has told Fairfax the upgrade was a total surprise, making the council a small fish in a big pond.

The decision, which increases the wages of Councillors and the mayor will have to be found within the councils budget, costing rate payers an extra hundred thousand per year.