Renewed Push for Newcastle Inner City Bypass

There are renewed calls for a full interchange on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass to ease congestion at the John Hunter Hospital.

State member for Wallsend Sonia Hornery told Richard King there is already far too much congestion around the hospital and it’ll only get worse in times of emergency.

“The gridlock around Lookout Road and Croudace Road, especially around peak hour, is driving staff and patients nuts. The number one issue whenever I go to the hospital or if I am in the area– that’s what people talk about.”

The current plan involves a half-interchange, which means direct access for NORTH BOUND traffic only.

Ms Hornery has also called for the ‘park and ride’ shuttle service to be re-instated.

“It would mean you could park at McDonald Jones Stadium. It would mean people who are elderly or have a disability could be dropped off at the front of the John Hunter instead of walking a long distance.