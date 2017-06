Its the final week of preparation with the BIG show on this Saturday, 17th June 2017 at Nex Wests City.

You can still support Richard by attending the show with tickets available Click Here To Buy Tickets

You can bid on Richards auction for the Victorian Discovery tour of 11 days for 2 people valued at $9590 Click Here To Bid

or Simply make a tax deductible Donation, Click Here To Donate

Heres The latest video from Richard with another sneak peak (he has gotten better!!)