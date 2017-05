Richard has been doing his dancing lessons, watch this video and hear Richard talk about the Cancer Council, his dancing and upcoming concerts and fundraising!

To donate to Richards Cancer Council fund raising at the cancer council website click

https://starsofnewcastle2017.everydayhero.com/%E2%80%A6/richard-king

To get tickets to the fundraiser at West Cardiff on the 4th June  call Wests on Phone 4979 1900

or visit the club..

ALL FUNDS RAISED GO TO THE CANCER COUNCIL