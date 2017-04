A severely emaciated dog is being cared for by a vet after he was found dumped at a pound in the Upper Hunter last week.

“Hugo” was abandoned at Muswellbrook Pound early on Friday morning and was rushed to a vet because of his poor condition.

He is expected to make a full recovery, but the organisation wanted to know how he got into such a state.

The RSPCA say penalties for animal cruelty offences can include up to five years behind bars and a $22,000 fine.