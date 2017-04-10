Soccer Star Makes Citizen’s Arrest in Charlestown

Former Newcastle United football captain Andy Roberts has made a dramatic citizens arrest in the streets of Charlestown, after a man stole his wife’s handbag from her hairdressing business on Friday..

The 47 year old, who was working in his flagship store Gentlemen’s Outfitters nearby, chased the thief down twice.

During one confrontation with the man, the suspect punched Mr. Roberts in the face, smashing his glasses in the process.

Mr Roberts cornered the suspect for the thief again a short time later, before police arrived and made the arrest.

The handbag was eventually found stashed in nearby Library toilets.