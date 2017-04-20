Socceroo Legend Harry Kewell could be the next Jets Coach

The Jets are stepping up their search for a new coach, and it looks like former Socceroos legend Harry Kewell has thrown his hat in the ring for the role.

Kewell is one of thirty expressions- of- interest the club has already received in just three days. CEO Lawire McKinna has confirmed about half of those who have put their hand up were from overseas, including some high-profile candidates.

The club is also set to approach the FFA about the availability of national team staff Ante Milicic and Josep Gombau.

A budget is yet to be allocated for the position.