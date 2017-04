The first stage of the redeveloped Stockland Greenhills in East Maitland will open to the public tomorrow.

14 retailers will be part of the first redeveloped stage and 10 retailers, including Best & Less and The Reject Shop will make their return to the centre.

The redevelopment is set to generate more almost 2500 thousand jobs, including 1300 construction jobs

Three-hundred new parking spaces will also now be available.