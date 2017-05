https://www.myminiauction.com/cancercouncilnsw

Our very own Richard King from 2HD is taking part in the stars of Newcastle event – raising funds for the cancer council. The fundraising night is on Saturday 17th June at Wests City – tickets are now on sale.

Richard is auctioning off a Newcastle Knights Corporate box for 14 people. The game is against the Penrith Panthers on 21st May at 2pm.

To enter your bid or for more information on this fantastic prize visit the attached link