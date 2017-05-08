WIN a Trip for Two to Tasmania

Top Menu

May 8, 2017

Richard King is sending you to Tasmania!

Listen to Richard King from next week and you could be exploring the Tassie East Coast with a friend, seeing the beautiful east coast, including the Bridestowe Lavender Estate’s,  Port Arthur and Spectacular National Parks.

The Trip includes:-

  • Return flights ex Newcastle with Jetstar
  • 4 Day Tassie East Coast Highlights Guided Holiday with 3 nights’ accommodation, Breakfast daily and many meals, Airport transfers, Spectacular sightseeing, insightful commentary from our friendly Travel Director and Driver Guides and travel by luxury coach.*
  • Plus an additional 3 nights accommodation either pre or post tour

Thanks to AAT Kings and helloworld – where you can book your Wonders of Tasmania Signature Journey with Richard King – visit helloworld Today!