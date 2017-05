A 19 year old man is due to face court next month, charged with assaulting a police officer at Shoal Bay.

The 54 year old sergeant had to be hospitalised after the teenager allegedly punched him in the head, while being questioned on Friday night.

A second man, accused of kicking the officer while he lay on the ground, remains on the run.

The sergeant suffered an arm injury and concussion while the teen will face Raymond Terrace court next month.