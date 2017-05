A Maitland police officer has had to be treated in hospital after a he was bitten on the arm while arresting a teenager in Rutherford who was breaching his bail conditions.

Two police officers arrested the teen inside a service station, where a struggle ensued, knocking over display shelves and damaging stock in the process.

Police also found cannabis and the drug ice on his person- hes been charged with drug supply

He’s been refused bail and will appear in court again in July.