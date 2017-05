A teenager has been charged over the daytime indecent assault of a woman in a Raymond Terrace park.

The 28 year old woman told police she was followed and grabbed inappropriately by a man on Monday morning, before he exposed himself.

Detectives charged the 17 year old on Wednesday with several charges including indecent assault and committing and act of indecency.

Hes been granted strict conditional bail and will face court later this month.