The Big 5 Hunter Councils are Hoarding Millions

Several Hunter councils have been accused for squirrelling away funds — rather than investing them in Infrastructure.

According to the Property Council, the so-called big fiver– that is Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens, Maitland and Cessnock– are sitting on nearly $200 million in unspent funds.

They’ve also spent less than half of funds that should be allocated to developments.

The Property Council says it may have improved their bottom lines, but it means we are missing out on crucial infrastructure.