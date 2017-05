Richard King spoke with TONY WILSON – Journalist/Investigator/Author re the release of his latest book : Schapelle Corby The Final Chapter: Coming Home – Tony is a friend of the Corby family & has followed her story closely since the beginning when she was arrested back in 2004 after marijuana was found in her boogie-board bag at Denpessar Airport – she has served 9 years behind bars for the crime – Tony believes Schapelle has always been innocent. Schapelle is now back in home in Australia.