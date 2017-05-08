Union warns Paramedics will die

The ambulance union has warned its only a matter of time before a paramedic is seriously hurt or killed..

It comes after a man attempted to stab a paramedic who was treating him near Port Stephens on Saturday night.

The HSU’s Gerard Hayes says they desperately need more staff, saying too often, paramedics work alone.

“We currently have about 3,500 paramedics for the state… When you take off people who are off-shift and then try to double crew you’ve effectively got probably about 1200 double crews around the state and its just absolutely inferior to any other service in Australia.”

The 37 year old was caught, and the paramedic was not harmed.