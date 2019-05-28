Man Charged after Fleeing Salt Ash Crash

Police have tracked down the man allegedly responsible for fleeing the scene of a crash at Salt Ash earlier this week.

The 27-year-old man’s car collided with a Toyota Yaris on Nelson Bay Road on around 7:30am on Monday.

It’s believed he then tried to steal the car of another man who had stopped to help.

The driver then allegedly fled into nearby bushland on foot prompting police to put out an appeal for information.

Officers found the man travelling in a taxi through Raymond Terrace yesterday morning.

The Windale man has now been charged with nine offences including driving while disqualified.

Image: NSW Police Force