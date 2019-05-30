Police Investigate Lambton Business Damage

Police are appealing for information after a number of cars were damaged during a break-in at a Lambton business earlier this year.

A group of people gained entry to a smash repairs business on Griffiths Road sometime between 10:30pm on the 23rd of March and 4:30am on the 25th of March.

It’s alleged they dented cars, smashed windscreens and poured paint on the interiors.

It’s estimated the damage bill could exceed $150-thousand dollars.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Waratah Police Station on 4926 6599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.