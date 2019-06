It’s “Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – the spying and National Security media raid, also his thoughts on the new Labor front bench and the State of the economy, interest rates and Mark talks Scott Morrison and U.S President Donald Trump

