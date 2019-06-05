Police Hunt Woman After Kurri Crash

Police are on the hunt for a woman who fled the scene of a crash at Kurri Kurri this morning.

It’s believed the woman and a male passenger were travelling south along Mitchell Avenue around 2am where she failed to negotiate the roundabout at Lang Street.

The vehicle rolled and hit a telegraph pole.

The 30-year-old female driver, who is known to police, fled the scene and left her passenger in the car.

The man suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is urged to contact Cessnock Police Station on 4991 0199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police Force