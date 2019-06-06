Man Charged Over Lake Macquarie Pursuit

A man’s been charged following a pursuit through Lake Macquarie yesterday.

It’s believed a Porsche Macan was stolen from a New Lambton home on Wednesday.

Police pursued the vehicle after it was spotted in Teralba around midday yesterday but the chase was terminated due to dangerous driving.

It was later found travelling through Cardiff where it mounted a gutter, drove down a narrow laneway and crashed into a fence on Clinton Close.

The driver fled the scene on foot but was found in nearby bushland with the help of the Dog Unit and PolAir.

The 24-year-old was charged with a raft of offences including possessing a prohibited drug.

He’s been refused bail and will front Toronto Local Court today.

