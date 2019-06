An Upper Hunter man who’s been struggling through the drought recently, has just had a big Lotto win!

The Murrurundi local claimed $200,000 in yesterday’s Mega Jackpot draw.

He says he’s been doing it tough over the past few months, with level 6 water restrictions in place.

He’s hoping the win will give his family some breathing room, and plans to spend his winnings by paying off the mortgage.