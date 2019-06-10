FUTURE STARS OR ALREADY SUPERSTARS?

Starstruck is the annual performing arts arena extravaganza presented by the NSW Department of Education.

With over 3500 Hunter and Central Coast public school students from kinder to year 12, singing, dancing and acting their way through a story of NO LIMITS it’s a show that’s not to be missed!

Starstruck ..at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre June 14 and 15.

Starstruck ..at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre June 14 and 15.

