Labor & the Unions with Mark Latham

It’s Political Watch with Mark Latham joining Brent Bultitude to discuss – Labor and the Unions, his predictions on the NSW budget being released next week. Mark also comments on the push for nuclear power, AFL fans told not to barrack too loudly and the sacking of One Nation Candidate Gaye Cameron by a Chinese wind farm company.

