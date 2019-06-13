Take Calls, Listen to Music from your Bose Alto Sunglasses? Tech Guy Geoff Quattromani

It’s “Tech Talk” with Geoff Quattromani joining Brent Bultitude to discuss – How Apple held their developers conference last week and while there weren’t any major announcements, the most exciting might breathe new life into the iPad. Geoff has the latest on How he’s been wearing sunglasses and listening to music and taking calls, and it’s all in the frames.This is the latest from Bose. Uber has made announcements this week to launch Melbourne flights which will get us from the city to the airport in ten minutes, launching in Melbourne first. And finally, If you’re looking for the biggest TV in Australia, Samsung is now selling the 98 inch 8K TV, but the eye watering part is the price.

