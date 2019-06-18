Body of Newborn Baby Found In Stockton

Police have made a tragic discovery in Stockton this morning.

The body of a newborn baby was found abandoned in the backyard of a home on Church Street at about 7am, sparking a major police operation.

Investigators say they will be performing a post-mortem examination to establish the age and cause of the baby’s death.

While they also hold grave concerns for the child’s mother, who may need urgent medical treatment.

They’re appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

