Richard & Kim spoke with CEO of City Of Newcastle, Jeremy Bath, to get clarification as to why public access to Nobby’s Lighthouse is no longer possible. They also got the latest on the Coles development at Mayfield and the upcoming public meeting to discuss the future of the Tower Cinemas in Newcastle.

Newcastle Now Chairman, Edward Duc, phoned Richard & Kim to respond to Jeremy Bath’s comments about Newcastle Now and their role in the closure of Nobby’s headland.

