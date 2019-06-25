Child Feared Dead in Singleton House Fire

UPDATE 8:30am:

Police have confirmed three children have died in a house fire at Singleton.

Emergency services were called to the Brittliffe Close home around 3:30am.

A boy’s body has been found inside the property.

Two girls were taken to Singleton Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy are being treated for smoke inhalation; their conditions are currently unknown.

Firefighters remain on the scene.

The cause is yet to be established.

