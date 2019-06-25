Child Feared Dead in Singleton House Fire

UPDATE 8:30am:
Police have confirmed three children have died in a house fire at Singleton.
Emergency services were called to the Brittliffe Close home around 3:30am.
A boy’s body has been found inside the property.
Two girls were taken to Singleton Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
A 31-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy are being treated for smoke inhalation; their conditions are currently unknown.
Firefighters remain on the scene.
The cause is yet to be established.
EARLIER:
A child is feared dead after a house in Singleton went up in flames this morning.
The fire is believed to have spread quickly from the front of the house at around 3:30am.
All other residents reportedly got out safely.
Firefighters remain on the scene, it’s expected they’ll be there for much of the day.
