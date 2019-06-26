Police Investigate Stockton Armed Robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery at Stockton last night.

It’s believed two men entered a licensed premises on Fullerton Street around 11:30 pm, where they allegedly threatened staff and patrons with a rifle and a tomahawk.

One man reportedly demanded cash before the pair fled the scene in a car, which was later found on fire at the Pitt Street Reserve.

A 40-year-old man suffered a laceration to the face during the robbery; he’s since been treated by paramedics.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

