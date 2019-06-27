Geoff Quattromani investigates the latest Lexus V2X Technology

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Lexus has begun a trial of V2X technology which will help self driving cars “See” issues around them. Geoff’s been busy testing fitness tech products including a smart skipping rope, bike helmet, tennis swing analyser and golf sensors. And Geoff reveals, Telstra has simplified their mobile plans, reducing 1800 choices down to 20.

