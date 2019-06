It’s Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – The Israel Folau controversy, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Donald Trump and trade wars, Malcolm Turnbull toppling Sky show, Mark talks about the Victorian State Phone bans in schools and Sydney City Council ‘climate emergency’.

“Click” Below to Listen To The Podcast:

“Click” Below to Follow Mark Latham on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/RealMarkLatham?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor