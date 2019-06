An elderly man has died following a car accident at Mayfield yesterday.

It’s believed the 89-year-old was attempting to cross Maitland Road around 5:30pm when he was hit by a car.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment but later died.

The 50-year-old man behind the wheel of the car provided a negative breath result following the crash.

Investigations are underway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Ambulance