A woman has been charged with high-range drink-driving after allegedly crashing her car in a Wallsend school zone during pick-up time.

Police were called just after 3pm after reports a Mazda had crashed into a parked car on Boscowen Street.

The female driver was breath-tested and reportedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.296.

The 40 year old had her licence suspended.

She’s been granted conditional bail and will front Newcastle Local Court next month.

