Brent Bultitude Dr Keith Suter talks about The 2019 G-20 Summit in Osaka Dave CochraneJune 28, 2019 3:33 amJune 28, 2019 Global Directions Dr Keith Suter joins Brent Bultitude to discuss the presence of Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the 2019 G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. “Click” Below to Listen To The Podcast: https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Podcast-Brent-Bultitude-with-Dr-Keith-Suter-28062019.mp3 “Click” Below to Visit Dr Keith Suter Website: http://www.keithsuter.com/ Previous ArticleMan Dies Following Birmingham Gardens DomesticNext ArticleGraham Richardson talks about the 2019 G-20 Summit