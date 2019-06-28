Man Dies Following Birmingham Gardens Domestic

A man has died following a domestic incident at Birmingham Gardens overnight.

Emergency services were called to a Wilkinson Avenue home around 11pm where a 68-year-old man was found unconscious.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital but was unable to be revived.

It’s believed he was involved in an altercation with a 52-year-old man just prior.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Newcastle Police on 4929 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.