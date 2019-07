Police are investigating a fatal crash at Aberdeen yesterday.

It’s believed the Ford Falcon was travelling north along Dartbrook Road around 6:45pm when it left the road and hit a tree.

Emergency services found the car well alight when they arrived at the scene.

A body was found in the driver’s seat and is yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

