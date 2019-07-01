Search Continues for Missing Hunter Man

It’s been over a week since Michael McGarity went missing, and today police are renewing their call for information.

The 61-year-old was last spotted leaving Maitland hospital, at about 1:30am on Monday, June 24.

It’s believed he was heading towards Telarah, however he is known to frequent the Newcastle and North Rothbury areas.

Today, Hunter police launched a major search operation with the help of the Dog Squad, PolAir and Police Rescue.

Mr. McGarity is described as being Caucasian, about 190cm tall, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a white T-shirt with grey jeans and navy blue shoes.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.