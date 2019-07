Richard & Kim spoke with Suzanne Landers, mother of Derek Kerry, who died from brain cancer in 2013. She is the organiser of a fundraiser on Saturday 6th July at Airlie Homestead in Rawdon Vale to raise funds for Cure Brain Cancer Foundation and Dr Charlie Teo’s Foundation. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/2HD-Interview-Suzanne-Landers-.mp3