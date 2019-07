Richard & Kim spoke with CEO of the Newcastle Port Authority, Emma Fensom, about the reopening of public access to Nobby’s headland. It will be open from Saturday July 6, 10am to 4pm on weekends as well as on cruise ship days. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/2HD-Interview-Emma-Fenson-.mp3 They are now calling for expressions of interest into the long-term public use of the site.