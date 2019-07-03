Geoff Quattromani talks NSW Digital Driving licences coming soon.

It’s “Tech Talk” with Geoff Quattromani joining Brent Bultitude to discuss – How we’re very close to being able to ditch the wallet as NSW drivers licenses will go digital soon. Jony Ive moving on from Apple, will they lose their design flare or just his soothing voice? We’re about to see a new trend in smartphones and it’s hiding the front facing camera – under the screen. Also Geoff advises Google is set to help passengers know how crowded trains, subways or buses are before they even get on aiming to help people plan their commute.

